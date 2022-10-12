'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot's disrespectful behaviour towards doctor on the show irks netizens

Left Menu

Actor Shalin Bhanot has been the talk of the town ever since he joined the new season of India's one of the most controversial reality TV shows 'Bigg Boss'.

Actor Shalin Bhanot has been the talk of the town ever since he joined the new season of India's one of the most controversial reality TV shows 'Bigg Boss'. However, currently, he is in the news for all the wrong reasons. He has upset netizens after a video of him seemingly disrespecting a doctor sent inside the house for a checkup has gone viral.

In the clip, Shalin claimed, "You cannot treat, you are not qualified for my treatment". The doctor tried to calm down Shalin but he questioned the doctor's qualifications. "Do you have an MBBS degree, tell me your qualifications," Shalin further asked doctor.

The video has irked several netizens. Slamming Shalin, a social media user tweeted, "#ShalinBhanot really need to learn a little from #AbduRozik how to treat a doctor or human being as well. Doctors are life saviour, they are like God for patient,respect & apology to all warriors from the bottom of the heart. You all don't deserve this behaviour."

Another one wrote, "WTF! The behaviour of #ShalinBhanot.Who gave him the authority or right to ask about degree to a doctor.By doing this he is disrespecting all doctors in this country.Just throw this piece of sh*t from the show." This is not the first time Shalin has been surrounded by controversy. He married Kulvaddhu co-star Dalljiet Kaur in 2009. Together, they have a son named Jayden. In 2015, Dalljiet filed for a divorce and accused Shalin of domestic abuse. (ANI)

