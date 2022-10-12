Left Menu

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney to lead the new 'Barbarella' film for Sony Pictures

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney just added another project to her kitty, she will be leading the cast of the 'Barbarella' film for Sony Pictures.

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney to lead the new 'Barbarella' film for Sony Pictures
'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney just added another project to her kitty, she will be leading the cast of the 'Barbarella' film for Sony Pictures. According to Variety, the film remains in early stages, with no director, producer or writer currently attached.

Through an Instagram post posted late on Tuesday afternoon, Sweeney appeared to confirm her participation in the project. The 'Euphoria' star posted a picture of authentic artwork from the original 1968 space opera along with a caption, which read, "time to save the universe." https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjl9hZtLUtt/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=92df35ec-e142-4378-a716-35c980baf46f

With her co-starring role in 'Madame Web,' a Marvel Comics adaption, with Dakota Johnson, Sweeney has established herself as a marquee talent at Sony Pictures. The rights to 'The Registration,' a film adaptation of the same-named thriller by Madison Lawson, were also acquired by the studio. Sweeney is slated to star, and Brad Fuller will serve as the producer. Beyond her work in films, Sweeney has gained notoriety for her standout performances in the HBO comedies 'The White Lotus' and 'Euphoria' from the first season. She received Emmy nods this year for her performances on both shows.

As per the reports of Variety, the original 1968 'Barbarella' stars Jane Fonda as the titular space-travelling heroine and was adapted from a comic book series by French writer and illustrator Jean-Claude Forest. Barbarella is regarded as one of Fonda's most recognisable on-screen characters, despite the fact that the movie wasn't a box-office success when it was released. Although there have been numerous plans over the years for either a continuation of filmmaker Roger Vadim's original film or a remake of the franchise, none have been realised. (ANI)

