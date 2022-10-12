Kriti Sanon gives a glimpse of her dubbing session for 'Adipurush'

Kriti Sanon, who will be seen playing the role of Sita in 'Adipurush', has started dubbing for the project. Taking to her social media, Kriti shared the images from her dubbing studio where one can see the script of Adipurush kept along with a pen, headphones and a glass of warm water.

"Get Set Dub," Kriti captioned the post. 'Jai Shree Ram' music of the film from the teaser can be heard in the post's background. Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is based on the Indian Epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Saif stars as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie.

The film has been mired in controversy ever since its teaser was unveiled. The teaser courted major backlash over the looks of Saif's fierce Ravana who is shown sporting a beard and a buzz cut. Many people across the country slammed the makers for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments. In fact, a Hindu seers body, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, has sought the formation of a Sanatan Censor Board alleging improper depiction of Hindu Gods and Goddesses in Bollywood movies. Also, recently, a plea seeking a stay order on the film release has been moved in a Delhi court. The plea alleged that Adipurush portrayed Lord Rama and Hanuman in an unwarranted and inaccurate way as they wear leather straps. The plea has been moved by advocate Raj Gaurav against producer Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut. (ANI)

