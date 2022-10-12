Left Menu

Kritika Kamra to share screen space with Pratik Gandhi in 'For Your Eyes Only'

After 'Hush Hush' series, Kritika Kamra is all set to star in the espionage thriller 'For Your Eyes Only', which features Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-10-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 22:33 IST
After 'Hush Hush' series, Kritika Kamra is all set to star in the espionage thriller 'For Your Eyes Only', which features Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. A source close to the project said, "Kritika plays the female lead alongwith Pratik Gandhi and has a very pivotal role. The shoot for the show has already begun and the team would be shooting for the long schedule in Mumbai in October, followed by Chandigarh for the next schedule."

Directed by Scam 1992 writer Sumit Purohit, 'For Your Eyes Only' will be shot in three countries. 'For Your Eyes Only' will mark Kritika's first collaboration with Sumit Purohit, while Pratik Gandhi will reunite with his 'Scam 1992' writer in the show.

Kritika rose to fame with her role of Aarohi in Ekta Kapoor's TV seria 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai'. In the show, she played Karan Kundrra's love interest. Interestingly, the two fell in love with each other while working together on the show. However, the two announced separation after dating for a couple of years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

