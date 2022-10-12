Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2022 23:01 IST
'Dune: Part Two' to debut two weeks prior in November 2023
Poster of Dune: Part Two (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Dune: Part Two' will debut on big screens two weeks earlier in November 2023. According to Variety, 'Dune: Part Two' is coming to theatres sooner than expected. The highly anticipated sci-fi epic's sequel will now open in theatres on November 3, 2023, as opposed to November 17, 2023. Marvel's 'Blade,' which was postponed on Tuesday until Sept. 6, 2024, has been replaced with 'Dune.'

Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux are among the impressive cast members for Villeneuve's return to directing in "Dune: Part Two." The screenplay was written by Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, and Villeneuve. According to Variety, released in October 2021, Villeneuve's debut 'Dune' amassed over $400 million at global box offices while also winning six Oscars. In the second part of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, 'Dune: Part Two,' actor Timothee Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, who teams up with the Fremen to seek revenge on his family. Princes Irulan (Pugh), Shaddam IV (Walken), Feyd-Rautha (Butler), and Lady Margot are among the new characters (Seydoux).

Before the second film was officially greenlit, Villeneuve told Variety at the Toronto Film Festival in 2021 that a sequel would be "an insane playground for me." "It's going to be just like pure cinematic pleasure for the second part," Villeneuve said. "I don't want to speak for everybody on the team, but I will say that we really created on this movie a feeling of family and to re-unify everybody again together, that would be paradise."

The second instalment of 'Dune' began filming on July 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

