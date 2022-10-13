Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for Pankaj & Nidhi at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Actor Ananya Panday will walk the ramp for designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi at day four of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

The couturiers will be presenting the collection in partnership with Lakme's 9to5 Vitamin C+ range, a press release stated.

The clothing line celebrates the vibrant, bright spirit of the sun, and embodies the spirit of Solaris, a Latin word meaning ‘of the sun or pertaining to the sun’.

''I am really looking forward to Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India this season. It feels great to be back in Mumbai again and walk for one of my absolute favourite designer duos.

''You can expect a stellar show from Pankaj and Nidhi with a collection that is a true fashion rendition of the freshness and vibrancy of the Lakme 9To5 Vitamin C + range and in essence, a reflection of my personality,'' Panday said in a statement.

As per a note, Pankaj and Nidhi's collection takes inspiration from Lakme's beauty statement of the season #ReadyForACloseUp and will witness them truly push the envelope of vibrant style and elegance.

Ebbing and flowing from dusk to dawn, the colour palette encompasses shades of sunshine oranges, ambers, yellows, horizon pinks, purples, dusky teals and greens.

The designer duo said their endeavour is to marry the philosophy of the Lakme 9To5 Vitamin C+ range with their latest collection.

''The spirit of Solaris is soaked in vibrancy and the energy of the sun which brings us light, day and the seasons. Lakme is a universe of great products and a lifestyle companion in whose company we look better and feel better about ourselves. When our skin and hair is taken care of, we feel ready to take on the world.

''Clothes are like our second skin, what we wear affects our mood and our confidence. It is with the idea that being enveloped in healthy skin, vibrant colours and textures is a recipe for a brilliant outcome, that the Solaris collection was born,'' they added. Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakme, said Pankaj and Nidhi's collection will bring alive the vibrant energy of the Lakmé 9to5 Vitamin C+ skincare range.

''Their design philosophy for this show is much like the Lakmé 9to5 Vitamin C+ range, focused on packing a vibrant punch for healthy glowing skin. ''Together, we aspire to provide beauty-enthusiasts skincare and fashion that is easy to use and wear, bringing out the vibrance in you. We are excited for audiences to witness this showcase and wish the designer duo the absolute best,'' she added.

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI opened Wednesday and will conclude on October 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)