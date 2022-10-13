Left Menu

Decathlon reverses its name to 'NOLHTACED' in three Belgian cities; Read why

In a bid to promote reverse shopping, sporting goods giant Decathlon has decided to reverse its name for a month. Now three cities in Belgium will have stores with a board that will read "NOLHTACED"!

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 13-10-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 14:18 IST
Decathlon reverses its name to 'NOLHTACED' in three Belgian cities; Read why
Photo of the Decathlon store in Belgium (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a bid to promote reverse shopping, sporting goods giant Decathlon has decided to reverse its name for a month. Now three cities in Belgium will have stores with a board that will read "NOLHTACED"! Decathlon shops in three Belgian cities - Evere, Namur, and Ghent, have changed their names.

The company took to Instagram to announce the change in name and wrote, "This month Decathlon becomes nolhtaceD... because a Buyback action, is like shopping in reverse, right?" https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjh4SZHsui0/

'Decathlon' written backwards is 'nolhtaceD' and the company believes that this marketing move would encourage people to indulge in 'reverse shopping'. Reverse shopping basically means that customers can resell old or unused sporting goods back to the store, and the company will then repair the item and resell them in some form under warranty. The move is to promote general awareness of environment-friendly practices.

Another important aspect of this move is that Decathlon isn't just accepting goods purchased from them but any sporting equipment. Decathlon is a French sporting goods retailer with more than 1,600 stores across the globe. Started in 1976 by Michel Leclercq, the company came to the Indian markets in 2009.

Following the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February this year, many foreign businesses, mainly Western ones, abandoned Russia. Instead, Decathlon declared that it would continue with business as usual, drawing harsh criticism and boycott from customers. On March 29, Decathlon made the announcement that it had stopped doing business and shut down all of its locations in Russia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022