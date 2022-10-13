Decathlon reverses its name to 'NOLHTACED' in three Belgian cities; Read why

In a bid to promote reverse shopping, sporting goods giant Decathlon has decided to reverse its name for a month. Now three cities in Belgium will have stores with a board that will read "NOLHTACED"! Decathlon shops in three Belgian cities - Evere, Namur, and Ghent, have changed their names.

The company took to Instagram to announce the change in name and wrote, "This month Decathlon becomes nolhtaceD... because a Buyback action, is like shopping in reverse, right?" https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjh4SZHsui0/

'Decathlon' written backwards is 'nolhtaceD' and the company believes that this marketing move would encourage people to indulge in 'reverse shopping'. Reverse shopping basically means that customers can resell old or unused sporting goods back to the store, and the company will then repair the item and resell them in some form under warranty. The move is to promote general awareness of environment-friendly practices.

Another important aspect of this move is that Decathlon isn't just accepting goods purchased from them but any sporting equipment. Decathlon is a French sporting goods retailer with more than 1,600 stores across the globe. Started in 1976 by Michel Leclercq, the company came to the Indian markets in 2009.

Following the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February this year, many foreign businesses, mainly Western ones, abandoned Russia. Instead, Decathlon declared that it would continue with business as usual, drawing harsh criticism and boycott from customers. On March 29, Decathlon made the announcement that it had stopped doing business and shut down all of its locations in Russia. (ANI)

