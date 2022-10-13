Shantnu and Nikhil present collection 'Capella' at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Designers Shantnu and Nikhil brought the curtains down on day one of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

The duo presented their ''Capella'' collection at the Jio World Convention Centre here on Wednesday night.

Actor Kriti Sanon turned showstopper for the couturiers who presented their extravagant range of women's wear and men's wear, inspired by the Baroque Era’s majestic artefact – The Chandelier.

The marked intricate beauty of baroque leaf motifs appeared in the embroidery for many of the creations. The designers paid colourful homage to neutral off-white then moved to rich mint gold and staid charcoal.

To suit the requirements of the bridal season, Shantnu and Nikhil unveiled magnificent lehengas encrusted with crystals and jewel stones. As part of the menswear, the duo showcased draped kurtas, salwars, loose pyjamas, narrow pants along with buttonless sherwanis, bandgala jackets and bundies.

Sanon walked the ramp in an exquisite, white bridal lehenga with a luxurious tulle trail, edgy bustier and Baroque lace embroidered in dori work and edged tulle dupatta.

''When designers work on a collection, it’s a process very similar to directors working on a movie. Most of the journey towards making this collection was getting to that point where you feel great and excited about what you are doing and Capella is that space where we wanted to revisit our love for the European fabrics, the chandeliers and the old times but revisiting them with a new interest.

''We have always said less is more for us but with this collection we decide to go beyond, use of Swarovski jewellery and the whole extravagance it brought along was very exciting to us,'' Shantnu and Nikhil said.

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI opened Wednesday and will conclude on October 16.

