Filming on 'Duranga 2' will begin soon: Gulshan Devaiah

Season two of popular ZEE5 series ''Duranga'' will start production soon, actor Gulshan Devaiah announced on Thursday.

The show, which launched on ZEE5 in August this year, is the official Hindi adaptation of popular Korean drama ''Flower of Evil''.

Devaiah took to Twitter and shared a teaser video for the upcoming season two.

''Abhi toh bass khel ki shuruvat hui hai. (It is just the beginning of the game). Extremely happy to announce #Duranga2OnZEE5 filming will begin soon #ZEE5OriginalSeries @ZEE5India @ZEE5Global'' the actor tweeted.

''Duranga'' follows Sammit (Devaiah) as the perfect man who is hiding a twisted past from his wife Ira, a super cop, played by Dhami. The series is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan. It is showrun by Goldie Behl, who has co-produced the project via his Rose Audio Visuals along with Shradha Singh.

''Duranga'' also stars Rajesh Khattar, Divya Sheth, Zakir Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Abhijit Khandkekar and Hera Mishra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)