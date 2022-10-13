Left Menu

'Chahiye Thoda Pyaar': Film's shooting commences in Kashmir's Gurez Valley

Kashmir is known for its beautiful, pristine landscape. While most people go to Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg for holidaying or even to shoot films, many areas of Northern Kashmir are relatively unexplored.

Cast and Crew of film in Gurez Valley. Image Credit: ANI
Kashmir is known for its beautiful, pristine landscape. While most people go to Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg for holidaying or even to shoot films, many areas of Northern Kashmir are relatively unexplored. One such place is Gurez valley - which has quite a spectacular mix of snow capped peaks, dense forests, and many breathtakingly beautiful meadows. And, well, it looks like the beauty of Gurez Valley has caught the attention of Bollywood!

Prominent Bollywood Filmmaker, TV director, Editor, Screenwriter, and Producer, Onir, along with 25 members of crew and cast, is shooting for his upcoming movie "Chahiye thoda pyaar" in Gurez valley. Check out some pictures form their shoot diaring in Gurez:

Talking about Kashmir, many films have been shot in there, including the likes of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Shikara', 'Haider', 'Fitoor', 'Raazi', and '7 khoon Maaf'. Last year, the Jammu and Kashmir government announced a new film policy to promote Kashmir as a good destination for promoting films.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the new film policy for Jammu and Kashmir in the presence of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and producer Mahaveer Jain in August last year. The idea behind the new film policy is to make the Union Territory "a shooting paradise by providing apt facilities and a secured environment for the filmmakers," as per the official press release.

Prior to that, a delegation of leading film-makers like Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer, Sanjay Tripathy, led by producer Mahaveer Jain met J-K LG Sinha and principal secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar in Mumbai and shared their suggestions to draft this new film policy to encourage film-shooting in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

