Rasika Dugal completes filming for 'Mirzapur' season three

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rasika Dugal has concluded shooting for season three of her hit Amazon series “Mirzapur”.

The crime drama series, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house Excel Entertainment, revolves around gang wars and illegal weapon cartels in the backyard of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The show features seasoned actor Pankaj Tripathi as the ruthless mafia don and fan favourite Kaleen Bhaiyaa, Dugal as his wife Beena Tripathi, Divyenndu as his son Munna and Ali Fazal as a gangster Guddu Pandit.

Dugal, 37, said Beena Tripathi has turned out to be ''one of the most interesting characters of my career''.

''The 'Mirzapur' cast and crew are like family - it's almost like we have seen each other grow over seasons. I am going to miss being on the sets of 'Mirzapur' and collaborating with my favourite people. And eventually, of course, I am so looking forward to the response and reactions this season will get from its immensely loyal fans,'' the actor said in a statement.

''Mirzapur'' turned out to be one of the successful Indian Originals since its debut on Prime Video in 2018, followed by the sophomore season in 2020.

It also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma and Isha Talwar, among others.

Dugal was most recently seen in Netflix show “Delhi Crime Season 2”, in which she reprised her role of Neeti Singh. She will next star in supernatural horror show “Adhura”, sports drama series “Spike” and feature film “Fairy Folk”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

