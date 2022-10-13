Entertainment News Roundup: Queen release rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury; ByteDance plans music-streaming expansion to take on Spotify - WSJ and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Queen release rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury

Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, the band's first new track with the late frontman's instantly recognisable vocals to come out in more than eight years. Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor first told fans about the existence of "Face It Alone" during an interview in the summer.

ByteDance plans music-streaming expansion to take on Spotify - WSJ

China's ByteDance Ltd is in talks with music labels for expanding its music-streaming service globally to compete with industry leaders such as Spotify Technology SA, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The TikTok parent plans to eventually integrate music streaming within its short-video service and scale it to serve as a major platform for distributing music globally, according to the report that cited people with knowledge of the discussions.

Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne tell serial killer story in 'The Good Nurse'

The true story of a male nurse who murdered up to hundreds of patients in U.S. hospitals by secretly administering drug overdoses is brought to the screen by an all-star team of filmmakers in "The Good Nurse". Based on a book of the same name, "The Good Nurse" centres around ICU nurse Amy Loughren who in 2003 helped uncover the murders committed by her colleague and friend Charles Cullen.

Film on murdered teen 'Till' focuses on mother-son love

Emmett Till's murder and the acquittal of his killers became a landmark case in the American civil rights movement due to the brutality of his death and injustice that followed, but "Till" director Chinonye Chukwu takes a somewhat different angle. Based on true events, the film focuses on a 14-year-old Black American boy named Emmett Till who was abducted, tortured and lynched after allegedly flirting with a white woman at the grocery store while visiting relatives in Mississippi in 1955.

Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates

Walt Disney Co announced on Tuesday it will be pushing back the release dates for numerous upcoming Marvel films including, "Blade," "Fantastic Four" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." Following "Blade" director Bassam Tariq's departure from the project in September due to scheduling conflicts, Marvel has decided to temporarily shut down production of the film to search for a new director. "Blade" is now slated to premiere on Sept. 6, 2024 instead of Nov. 3, 2023, which has impacted the rest of the studios' production scheduling.

'Murder, She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dead at age 96

Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on stage and on television, died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday. Lansbury, who played a crime-solving mystery writer in the long-running U.S. television series "Murder, She Wrote," "died peacefully in her sleep" at home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her children.

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother

Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes celebrates cinema and the families we choose and that choose us with his new film "Empire of Light", a star-studded drama he wrote, directed and produced. A love story set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, "Empire of Light" stars Olivia Colman, Colin Firth and Toby Jones as workers in a local movie theatre, the 'Empire'.

(With inputs from agencies.)