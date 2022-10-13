Pooja Hegde celebrates birthday on set with Salman Khan

'Mohenjodaro' fame Pooja Hegde, who will soon be seen opposite Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', turns a year older! And on the occasion of her birthday, Salman Khan celebrated her birthday on the sets of the film.

Salman took to Instagram to share some photos from Pooja Hegde's birthday celebrations and well, it does look like a feast to us! Actors Daggubati Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu are also a part of the celebrations.

Pooja shared a video on her Instagram and wrote, "On set birthdays are the best". Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, and Emotions!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated to release in the End of 2022. Apparently, the film was earlier titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' but the makers opted to change the title.

Soon after Salman shared the motion poster, fans swamped the comment section and expressed their excitement for his upcoming film. Meanwhile, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023.

Apart from that he also has 'Kick 2' along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Coming back to Pooja, she turned 32 on Thursday. Apart from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' Pooja has also been roped in for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh.

As far as Tollywood is concerned, she will be playing the lead in Mahesh Babu next project which is currently untitled. Pooja has also been paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the action film 'Jana Gana Mana'. Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Vamshi Paidipally, the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh. (ANI)

