Neetu Kapoor wishes 'Happy Karwa Chauth' to daughter-in-law Alia, daughter Riddhima

It's the first Karwa Chauth of actor Alia Bhatt and she has received a beautiful wish from her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:14 IST
Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's the first Karwa Chauth of actor Alia Bhatt and she has received a beautiful wish from her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared an adorable picture of her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt from the wedding day of Alia and Ranbir.

"Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth. @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt #myjaans," she captioned the post. In the image, Riddhima is seen sitting next to Alia, who was dressed in a gorgeous ivory saree.

Reacting to her mother's Karwa Chauth wish, Riddhima dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section. Riddhima is Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor's daughter. Riddhima met Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni while studying in London. They got married in 2006, after four years of dating. They are doting parents to daughter Samara.

Speaking of Alia, she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. The duo is currently expecting their first child. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy via cute post on Instagram.

"Our baby coming soon," Alia posted on Instagram, adding a picture of her undergoing sonography while Ranbir watches her. Ranbir and Alia fell in love with each other while shooting for 'Brahmastra' five years ago. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

