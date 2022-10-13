Siddharth Chauhan's 'Amar Colony' set for world premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Fest

First-time director Siddharth Chauhan's feature film ''Amar Colony'' will have its world premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

The movie is the only Indian film to be part of the ‘First Feature Competition’ at the festival, held annually in Estonia's capital Tallinn, the maker said in a press release.

Chauhan, who hails from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, said he is thrilled about his debut movie's screening at the festival.

'''Amar Colony' is a dream come true. In 2012, I dreamt of making a feature film in Shimla. I was 22, starry eyed but dead serious about it. I felt it would take me roughly 10 years to gain some experience and make my 1st feature in Shimla.

'''Amar Colony' is finally releasing - exactly after 10 years. I was right but I regret why I couldn't think of making it earlier,'' the filmmaker said in a statement.

Starring Nimisha Nair, Sangeeta Agrawal and Usha Chauhan in the lead, ''Amar Colony'' revolves around three women going through their mundane lives, representing human condition, in a chawl.

The film is produced by ‘Indie Film Collective’, a film initiative launched by Nisheeth Kumar and his friends in India in 2018, in association with Goopy Bagha Productions.

''Amar Colony'' was the first project from Himachal Pradesh to make it to NFDC Film Bazaar’s Co Production Market in 2018.

'''Amar Colony' has been a labour of love and passion. It captures a lurking underworld of human desires and fears through the intertwining lives of three women in the underbelly of a chawl in a small town in the lower Himalayas,'' Kumar said.

The 2022 edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival will be held from November 11 to 27.

