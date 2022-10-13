Left Menu

Korea to hold week-long celebration of music, culture in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:40 IST
Korea to hold week-long celebration of music, culture in Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai in association with Korean Culture Centre, New Delhi and non-profit organisation InKo Centre Chennai will conduct Korea Week from October 15 onwards, organisers said on Thursday.

This is first time two Korean music bands would be performing in the city after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

The Korean band 'ID', sponsored by the Korean Cultural Centre, New Delhi would perform on October 17 in Chennai after holding a similar event in New Delhi on October 15, a press release said.

Later, the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea would hold a reception at a hotel in city to celebrate the Korean National Foundation day on October 20.

On October 21, another Korean band 'Duobud', co-sponsored by Korean Consulate General and InKo Centre would perform at the Music Academy in Chennai, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022