On the occasion of World Sight Day, EKansh Trust Thursday announced a short story contest for visually-challenged writers.

HarperCollins India will extend outreach and editorial support and the winning entries will be published on EKansh and HarperCollins India's social media channels.

The idea of the contest 'Readiscovery' is to encourage these writers to explore their imagination and writing skills. People aged 18 years and above can participate in the contest which is in English language. The last date for submission is November 5. The participants are required to avoid visual references and descriptions.

''Working with people born without sight, I realised that from nursery rhymes to novels and text books, pictures to Power Point presentations, much of our content necessitates visual imagination and understanding. Most people who are blind unconsciously embrace this and begin to use visual cues like 'bright' mornings when what they perceive is actually warm sunny mornings,'' says EKansh Trust founder Anita Iyer Narayan.

According to Poulomi Chatterjee, publisher at HarperCollins India, this ''important initiative for creators with visual impairment will provide a platform to the participants to express themselves and more significantly give those of us who do not know what it is like to be visually impaired an opportunity to experience the world through their unique vision''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)