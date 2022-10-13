Kareena Kapoor "off to work" with son Jeh in style

Left Menu

Seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan is passing her love for fashion to her little one Jeh.

ANI | London | Updated: 13-10-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 21:06 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jeh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan is passing her love for fashion to her little one Jeh. On Thursday, Kareena, who is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta's project in London, posted two cute images with her younger son Jeh.

In the pictures, the mother-son duo is seen sporting casual outfits and completing their look with cool glasses. "Off to work with my Boy...but a quick Pose before we leave...#Jeh baba#Kaam pe chalo..," Kareena captioned the post.

Kareena and Jeh's posts have garnered several likes and comments from social media users. "Oh MY, Jeh Jaan !!! Mahsha'Allah. Love U guys," Saba Pataudi commented.

Alia Bhatt called Kareena, Jeh "superstars." "Omg. How absolutely adorable," Soni Razdan commented.

"Dying of a cuteness attack," fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri commented. Speaking of the project, it is being helmed by Hansal Mehta. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Kareena.

On working with Kareena, Ektaa has earlier shared, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she's finally joined the bandwagon now! I've always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film." Ektaa added, "It's been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I'm so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here's to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!"

Kareena flew down to London a few days ago and ever since the actor has been sharing many posts to keep her fans updated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

