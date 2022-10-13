Left Menu

A glimpse at Mouni Roy's first Karwa Chauth

Firsts are always special and actor Mouni Roy also believes the same. Today, she celebrated her first Karwa Chauth and it seems like she enjoyed every bit of it.

Mouni Roy and her husband (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Firsts are always special and actor Mouni Roy also believes the same. Today, she celebrated her first Karwa Chauth and it seems like she enjoyed every bit of it. Taking to Instagram, Mouni dropped a string of images from her Karwa Chauth celebrations with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

In one of the images, she is seen looking through a chhalani (sieve) at Suraj. In another picture, Suraj is seen giving a peck on Mouni's cheeks.

For the special occasion, Mouni wore a golden saree. She accentuated her look with jhumkis and red-coloured bangles. Her Karwa Chauth look was completed with subtle makeup and hair tied in a bun. A day before Karwa Chauth, she gave fans a glimpse of her mehendi. One of her mehendi designs showed Lord Shiva and Parvati hugging each other and another featured a woman breaking her fast seeing the moon with sieve in her hands.

Mouni tied the knot with Suraj in Goa in January 2022. The couple had two ceremonies - per Bengali as well as South Indian rituals. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni was last seen as the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

