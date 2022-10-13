Karwa Chauth 2022: Varun Dhawan breaks his wife Natasha's fast by feeding her mithai

Karwa Chauth is all about making your partner feel special and actor Varun Dhawan knows it well. On the auspicious occasion of the Indian festival, Varun made sure to shower his ladylove Natasha Dalal with abundant love.

Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped a string of glimpses with his wife from their second Karwa Chauth celebrations. Natasha looked gorgeous in a rani pink-coloured co-ord set. On the other hand, Varun donned a matching kurta.

The picture that won our hearts was of Varun feeding mithai to Natasha as he opened her fast. "Happy #karvachauth," he captioned the post.

Varun and Natasha's Karwa Chauth pictures have garnered several likes and comments. "Adorable," a social media user commented.

"Cuties," another one wrote Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24 in 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun, who is basking in the success of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', will be seen in 'Bhediya' along with Kriti Sanon. (ANI)

