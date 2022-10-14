Left Menu

Mattel celebrates Tina Turner with Barbie creation

The eight-time Grammy winner enjoyed huge success in the late 1960s and early 1970s performing with her former husband, Ike Turner, but the couple divorced in 1978 after a stormy marriage. In early November 2019, Turner attended the opening night of The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, which chronicles her life and work.

Mattel celebrates Tina Turner with Barbie creation

Toy company Mattel is honoring Tina Turner on the 40th anniversary of her hit song "What's Love Got To Do With It" with a Barbie doll created in her likeness. The doll, which is part of their Barbie Signature Music Series, is wearing an outfit inspired by the music video for the song - a black mini dress paired with a denim jacket and her signature hairstyle.

"I am honored to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey," Turner, 82, said in a statement. The eight-time Grammy winner enjoyed huge success in the late 1960s and early 1970s performing with her former husband, Ike Turner, but the couple divorced in 1978 after a stormy marriage.

In early November 2019, Turner attended the opening night of The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, which chronicles her life and work. She retired from performing after her last tour, which ended in 2009.

Turner, who was born in Tennessee, moved to Switzerland in 1995 to join her German-born record producer partner Erwin Bach, who she later married in 2013, and became a citizen in April of that year. The doll is available for purchase on MattelCreations.com and through Amazon, Walmart and Target. Read more:

New comic book celebrates the life of legendary entertainer Tina Turner Singer Tina Turner sells music rights to BMG

