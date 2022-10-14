Entertainment News Roundup: Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates; 'Murder, She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dead at age 96 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A Minute With: South Korea's Kian84 on showing at London StART art fair

South Korean artist and reality television star Kian84 is debuting his work in Britain this week, showing his pop art pieces as part of the StART art fair in London. The 39-year-old, who found fame as a webtoon artist and through his TV show "I Live Alone", is presenting his paintings alongside other South Korean names at the Oct. 12-16 event, which showcases contemporary works from around the world.

Queen release rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury

Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, the band's first new track with the late frontman's instantly recognisable vocals to come out in more than eight years. Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor first told fans about the existence of "Face It Alone" during an interview in the summer.

ByteDance plans music-streaming expansion to take on Spotify - WSJ

China's ByteDance Ltd is in talks with music labels for expanding its music-streaming service globally to compete with industry leaders such as Spotify Technology SA, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The TikTok parent plans to eventually integrate music streaming within its short-video service and scale it to serve as a major platform for distributing music globally, according to the report that cited people with knowledge of the discussions.

Mattel celebrates Tina Turner with Barbie creation

Toy company Mattel is honoring Tina Turner on the 40th anniversary of her hit song "What's Love Got To Do With It" with a Barbie doll created in her likeness. The doll, which is part of their Barbie Signature Music Series, is wearing an outfit inspired by the music video for the song - a black mini dress paired with a denim jacket and her signature hairstyle.

Key nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards

Nominations were announced on Thursday for the 2022 American Music Awards. Fan votes will determine the winners, and the awards will be presented at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. Following is a list of key nominations:

Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates

Walt Disney Co announced on Tuesday it will be pushing back the release dates for numerous upcoming Marvel films including, "Blade," "Fantastic Four" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." Following "Blade" director Bassam Tariq's departure from the project in September due to scheduling conflicts, Marvel has decided to temporarily shut down production of the film to search for a new director. "Blade" is now slated to premiere on Sept. 6, 2024 instead of Nov. 3, 2023, which has impacted the rest of the studios' production scheduling.

'Murder, She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dead at age 96

Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on stage and on television, died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday. Lansbury, who played a crime-solving mystery writer in the long-running U.S. television series "Murder, She Wrote," "died peacefully in her sleep" at home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her children.

Bad Bunny dominates American Music Award nominations

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny landed the most nominations for this year's American Music Awards, leading fellow rapper Drake and pop superstars Beyonce and Taylor Swift on the list of contenders unveiled on Thursday. Bad Bunny received a total of eight AMA nominations and will compete for artist of the year against British singers Adele and Harry Styles and Canadian musician The Weeknd.

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother

Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes celebrates cinema and the families we choose and that choose us with his new film "Empire of Light", a star-studded drama he wrote, directed and produced. A love story set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, "Empire of Light" stars Olivia Colman, Colin Firth and Toby Jones as workers in a local movie theatre, the 'Empire'.

