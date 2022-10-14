Left Menu

Karwa Chauth: Women in Delhi pray for husbands' long life, break fast upon moon sighting

As the festival of Karwa Chauth was celebrated all over the nation on Friday, residents of Delhi's Lajpat Nagar also marked the occasion by performing rituals upon the sighting of the moon.

14-10-2022
Women in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar celebrating Karwa Chauth. Image Credit: ANI
As the festival of Karwa Chauth was celebrated all over the nation on Friday, residents of Delhi's Lajpat Nagar also marked the occasion by performing rituals upon the sighting of the moon. Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated mainly by Hindu married women in India. It is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day so as to be blessed with long and healthy life for her husband.

On this auspicious occasion, in Lajpat Nagar, married women, dressed in bright festive coloured attires, were seen celebrating Karva Chauth by breaking their fast after sighting the moon. Speaking about the festival to ANI, one of the residents said, "In Hindu traditions, Karwa Chauth holds great importance as the fast is kept for the good health and prosperity of their husband. We pray that every year this festival brings a day of happiness for all married women."

"This occasion comes once a year so that we can keep a fast praying for our husband's long life. During the fast, nothing should be eaten the entire day, in the evening after listening to the Katha and making an offering to the chand we give each other water, all for the long life of our husband," added another lady. On Karwa Chauth, married women follow the 'nirjala' fast without food and water, and the moon plays extremely important in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the 'chandrama'. This year, Karwa Chauth was celebrated on October 13. (ANI)

