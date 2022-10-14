Left Menu

Liam Neeson in talks to lead Paramount’s ‘Naked Gun’ remake

He had revealed that McFarlane and Paramount want him to resurrect the Naked Gun films.The original Naked Gun trilogy featured Leslie Nielsen as Franklin Frank Drebin, a good-hearted and gullible detective at the center of a police procedural parody. The 1988 movie The Naked Gun From the Files of a Police Squad was a critical and commercial success.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-10-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 10:35 IST
Liam Neeson in talks to lead Paramount’s ‘Naked Gun’ remake
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood veteran Liam Neeson is in negotiations to star in Paramount Pictures upcoming reboot of ''Naked Gun''. According to entertainment website Variety, Akiva Schaffer is directing the modern take on the ’80s slapstick movie from a screenplay he co-wrote with his “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are producing the project via their Fuzzy Door banner.

Neeson had teased the remake earlier this year at the People (The TV Show). He had revealed that McFarlane and Paramount want him to resurrect the “Naked Gun” films.

The original ''Naked Gun” trilogy featured Leslie Nielsen as Franklin “Frank” Drebin, a good-hearted and gullible detective at the center of a police procedural parody. The 1988 movie “The Naked Gun: From the Files of a Police Squad” was a critical and commercial success. It was followed by two sequels -- 1991’s “The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear” and 1994’s “Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult”. The first two films were directed by David Zucker, while Peter Segal helmed the third movie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022