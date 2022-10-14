Left Menu

Maha Assembly bypoll: BMC accepts resignation of Uddhav-led Sena candidate Rutuja Latke

Latke had submitted her resignation letter to the civic body on October 3. As despite repeated requests, it wasnt accepted till October 12, she had moved to the high court.The high court had on Thursday directed the Mumbai civic body to accept her resignation.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has accepted the resignation of Rutuja Latke, the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction for the upcoming bypoll to the Andheri East Assembly constituency, an official said.

Acting on the Bombay High Court's order, the civic body accepted the resignation and issued a letter of its acceptance to Latke, who was working as executive assistant (clerk) in BMC, around 10 am on Friday, officials said.

''The BMC had accepted Latke's resignation on Thursday itself, immediately after the high court's direction, but she collected the acceptance letter this morning,'' an official said.

Later in the day, Latke is scheduled to file her nomination as the Thackeray faction's candidate for the Andheri East Assembly bypoll, necessitated due to the death of her husband and sitting MLA Ramesh Latke earlier this year. Latke had submitted her resignation letter to the civic body on October 3. As despite repeated requests, it wasn't accepted till October 12, she had moved to the high court.

The high court had on Thursday directed the Mumbai civic body to accept her resignation. The last date for submitting nominations for the November 3 by-election is October 14.

