'Flames' season three set for October 28 debut on Prime Video

Season three of romantic drama series Flames will premiere on Prime Video on October 28, the streamer announced Friday.Starring Ritvik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles, the show is created by The Viral Fever and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra.Inspired by the eponymous popular game of love among school kids back in the 1990s, Flames follows the story of Rajat Sahore and Ishita Maniktala who first meet at a tuition centre and develop feelings for each other.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 13:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

