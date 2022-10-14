Paramount's 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' adds Timothy Dalton

Former James Bond star Timothy Dalton has joined the cast of series ''1923'', set up at American streaming service Paramount+.

The show is a prequel to the critically-acclaimed series ''Yellowstone'', with Taylor Sheridan attached to write and direct.

Fronted by veteran stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, ''1923'' will follow a new generation of the Dutton family in the titular year and explore the early 20th century which was fraught with pandemics, drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Dalton will feature as Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it.

The character is described as ''intimidating and nefarious'' and is used to getting what he wants.

The show's cast also includes James Badge Dale, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Darren Mann, Sebastian Roche, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, and Julia Schlaepfer.

Production is underway on '1923' in Montana and it will premiere on Paramount+ in December.

Dalton is best known for playing the iconic British spy James Bond in two films -- ''The Living Daylights'' (1987) and ''License to Kill'' (1989). He has also starred in blockbusters such as ''Flash Gordon'', ''The Rocketeer'', ''Looney Tunes: Back in Action'' and ''Hot Fuzz''.

