Disney unveils the first poster of 'Little Mermaid'

The wait is over. Disney has released the first poster of the upcoming live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 16:40 IST
Poster of Little Mermaid (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The wait is over. Disney has released the first poster of the upcoming live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid'. Disney offered a first look at its live-action adaptation, starring Halle Bailey and directed by Rob Marshall, at its recent D23 gathering, Deadline reported.

The poster features Bailey as Ariel as she perches on a rock in the sea. Bailey also shared the poster on her social media.

"Words can't describe how immensely honoured I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid. Come under the sea with me, in theatres May 26, 2023," she tweeted. The project is based on the studio's 1989 animated classic, which was itself based on a fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. The story centres on the mermaid princess Ariel, who makes a Faustian bargain with the sea witch Ursala in an attempt to become human and win the love of a prince.

Rob Marshall has directed the upcoming project, which is scheduled to release on May 26, 2023. Clements and John Musker wrote and directed the original film, which became an instant classic upon its release, grossing over USD 211M worldwide and winning Academy Awards for Original Score and Original Song, along with two Golden Globes, a Grammy and other accolades. David Magee and Jane Goldman scripted the new take. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

