Abraham & Thakore showcase collection 'Time Travel' at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Designer duo Abraham and Thakore unveiled their collection ''Time Travel: Past, Present and Future'' on day two of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

The collection, crafted by the couturiers' in their signature monochrome palette, was showcased at the the Jio World Convention Centre on Thursday.

Abraham and Thakore, who established their eponymous design label in 1992, celebrated their 30th year in the industry with the collection, which included both womenswear and menswear range.

“We are excited to be showing this season at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. The collection is an eclectic mix of our stylish and trend-agnostic styles. We have worked with weavers using different techniques from all over the country and created a modern, simple collection that we think is timeless,'' David Abraham said in a statement.

With their collection, the designers presented a trend-agnostic take on fashion with the concept of timelessness as they used high-contrast monochromes, accompanied with a palette that included sage, carmine, earthy beige, and brown, splashed with a hint of shimmer.

From the womenswear range, the outfits included sustainable saris, textured and 3D jackets, kurtas, kaftans, tunics, palazzos and churidars in fabrics like organic cotton, habutayi, mashru silks, lenzing eco Vero, and Tencel.

The new collection also offered a large menswear range that explores a softer side of masculinity. It included co-ord sets that feature easy-to-wear shirts, jackets, vests, and pants.

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI opened Wednesday and will conclude on October 16.

