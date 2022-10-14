FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Warina Hussain turns showstopper for 'Pieux'

Lakme Fashion Week is currently ongoing! While there are many designers this time, showcasing their new collections, silhouettes and creativity. There is one such designer who has brought a slice of sustainable fashion to the ramp. Pratyush Kumar, who won the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge in Partnership with United Nations in India, at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI during the March 2022 edition showcased his new collection 'Pieux' on Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week. The event took place at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Bollywood diva Warina Hussain, who turned showstopper for 'PIEUX', donned a jacket with elements of both ethnic and western fashion as well as a co-ord set that was more minimal in design. Warina's stunning ensemble consisted of an upcycled bralette top with a deep neckline, matching loose leggings, and a long-sleeved jacket with a similar pattern. Inspired by the incredible world of life under the microscope, 'Pieux' showcased the themeIllusion in their collection at the event. For creating an illusion in pleats they worked on theconcept of lenticular print. The collection captures the details and intricacies under the microscope through techniques like pleating, weaving, eco-friendly digital printing and 3D printing.

Pratyush Kumar, Creative Head and Founder 'Pieux' said, "Our collection ILLUSION was successfully depicted with the help of pleats and prints for our athleisure pieces. The association with CDC has been amazing. It gave me the recognition as a circular label. Winning CDC also helped me procure the future of fabric, R|Elan. The exposure that I got because of the Circular Design Challenge has been brilliant. It also provided me with a platform to showcase my work which is nothing less than a dream." Keeping the silhouettes oversized and comfy there were chunky sweaters with interestingweaves and patterns. Duel long-sleeves appeared under wide kimono, while thebuttonless jacket with narrow lapels and large patch pockets had a medley of wild prints andcolours. Detailing came in the form of angular zippered necklines for blousons, knit cuffs forsleeves, loads of colour/pattern blocking as well as directions that pointed to interestingconstruction and drafting techniques.

Fashion that is faithful and concerned about the environment has a lasting effect on the trendcharts and the "Illusion" collection by Pieux was the ideal offering for buyers whose thoughtsare on the right sustainable path. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)