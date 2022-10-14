'1923': Timothy Dalton joins the cast of 'Yellowstone' prequel

Hollywood star Timothy Dalton has joined the cast of '1923', the 'Yellowstone' prequel series coming to Paramount Plus. According to Variety, he will portray Donald Whitfield, a strong, self-assured man who exudes riches and the lack of compassion necessary to acquire it. He is ominous, frightening, and accustomed to getting his way.

In '1923,' a new generation of the Dutton family will be introduced, and the early 20th century will be explored, with pandemics, a record-breaking drought, the repeal of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all wreaking havoc on the mountain west and the Duttons who live there. Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn are among the cast members who have already been revealed. In Montana, work is now being done on the series, which will make its television debut on Paramount Plus in December.

As the fourth actor to portray James Bond, Dalton is most remembered for his roles in the films The Living Daylights' (1987) and 'License to Kill' (1989), as well as other notable films including 'The Rocketeer,' 'The Tourist,' and 'Hot Fuzz.' He has made television appearances in 'Jane Eyre' on the BBC and 'Penny Dreadful' on Showtime. He portrays the Chief in 'Doom Patrol' on HBO Max at the moment. Creator of 'Yellowstone' and '1923,' Taylor Sheridan also acts as executive producer alongside John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, and MTV Entertainment Studios are responsible for the show's production.

The fifth season of 'Yellowstone' will premiere in November. (ANI)

