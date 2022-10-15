Meet Ayaan Sajad: 11-year-old singer from Kashmir who became Internet sensation

Meet Ayaan Sajad from Kashmir, who is just 11 years old and is already ruling the Internet for his melodious voice captured in his latest track 'Bedard Dadi Chane'. The 11-year-old singer became an Internet sensation after his Kashmiri song went viral on social media, gaining him millions of views on the song and the track is still trending in the valley.

Ayaan Sajad hails from the Anantnag district of south Kashmir and wants to represent Kashmir and inspire many upcoming younger generations to follow their heart and passion, all over the world. Talking to ANI, Ayaan said," I started my journey with small functions, and marriages and also participated in many singing competitions to get exposure. I began my journey with a family function where I was asked to sing a Kashmiri song. And then during one such event, I met this local radio jockey RJ Umer who gave me a chance to perform on stage and showcase my talent. And that's precisely where it all started."

Ayaan added, "Umer Sir helped me a lot and provided me a platform where people came to know about my talent,". "My family supported me from day one. My papa told me to pursue a career in singing but I want to balance academics and singing," Ayaan said in an interaction with ANI.

RJ Umer directed 'Bedard Dadi Chane', sung by Ayaan Sajad in the Kashmiri language with a Sufi theme and pop-rap, adding a unique twist to the melody. Ayaan Sajad is now working hard to get an entry into Bollywood and make his state Kashmir proud.

'Bedard Dadi Chane' is produced by RJ Umar Nisar in association with Achabal Open Mic under Mashq Talks - Music. Ayaan Sajad, Afnan Gull and Khalid Muntazir were featured in the song. Seventeenth-century Kashmiri Sufi poet Shamas Fakeer wrote the original song. (ANI)

