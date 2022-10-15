Kaley Cuoco drops snap flaunting baby bump, refers to her and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey as 'parents'

Left Menu

American actor Kaley Cuoco of 'The Big Bang Theory' fame has shared another glimpse of her baby bump, as she excitedly referred to her and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey as "parents" already.

Kaley Cuoco (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American actor Kaley Cuoco of 'The Big Bang Theory' fame has shared another glimpse of her baby bump, as she excitedly referred to her and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey as "parents" already. According to Fox News, taking to her Instagram handle, Kaley posted a series of Stories that featured her and Pelphrey together. The first image showed Pelphrey hugging Kaley from behind as they smile for the camera with the word "parents" flashing as a virtual sticker below the happy couple.

In the next pic, which was a black-and-white snap, she stands tall in front of a large painting while poking her stomach and hiding her face with her ponytail. Kaley was wearing a sports bra and a pair of plaid pajama pants in the photo simply captioned "eeeek!" Recently, she got candid about her pregnancy journey after revealing that she and Pelphrey were expecting. She shared with fans that she was feeling "horribly sick" in a series of throwback photos on her Instagram.

"Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me?!," she captioned a post. Meanwhile, as per Fox News, the 'Flight Attendant' actor went through a divorce with ex-husband Karl Cook this year. Their divorce was finalized in June after three years of marriage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

