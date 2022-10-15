Grammy-winning rapper Kid Cudi taking skateboarding lessons from Tony Hawk

Grammy-winning American rapper and songwriter Kid Cudi, who has given hits like 'Pursuit Of Happiness', is now taking skateboarding lessons from none other than the skating legend, Tony Hawk. According to Fox News, a video compilation of Hawk's skate sessions with Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, were shared by the pro skater on his Instagram.

He wrote, "Kid Cudi hit me up recently about wanting to learn how to skate. I have now given him two lessons in as many weeks and it has been gratifying to see his commitment to the process." "Rarely do beginning skaters take direction so well, or progress as quickly. By the second 'lesson' he is turning, doing fakies, kickturns, fakie 180's and starting to snap ollies. And he's taken a couple heavy slams in the process! But we skaters know that makes getting up and conquering the challenge even more satisfying," Hawk added.

The skateboarding pro continued to talk about how happy he is that Kid Cudi picked up the new skill. "It's been a pleasure and an honor getting to know Scott over this time. His multitude of talents in music and film are inspiring and I am thankful he has chosen skateboarding as a new passion, helping to raise awareness and appreciation for our culture to a bigger audience," he wrote. Meanwhile, the rapper also showed his appreciation for Hawk and expressed excitement for the ramp that he is currently having built.

"The homie and coach, @tonyhawk hooked me up w a ramp builder. First day of installation tomorrow. This is unreal. Always wanted to skate ramps. I feel like a big kid," Kid Cudi shared on Twitter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)