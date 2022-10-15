Left Menu

Allu Arjun shares a glimpse of his family celebrations

South actor Allu Arjun, on Friday, shared a glimpse of celebrations with his family on social media.

South actor Allu Arjun, on Friday, shared a glimpse of celebrations with his family on social media. Taking to his Instagram story, the 'Pushpa' actor treated fans to a family moment picture.

The first picture features Allu and his family's achievements. For his outstanding performance in Sukumar's film, Allu Arjun received the SIIMA Award and the Filmfare Award South for Best Actor. Allu Arjun was also named CNN's Indian of the Year for his contributions to Indian film. This year, the actor's father, film producer Allu Aravind, received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Filmfare Awards South.

On the occasion of his grandfather, late Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah's, 99th birth anniversary, the Allu family inaugurated their dream endeavour, the Allu Studio. On the same day, the family published a book based on Allu Ramalingaiah. In the next photo, the Allu family celebration features his wife Allu Sneha, his parents, children and others sitting in the garden.

Sharing the picture, he wrote "Family Celebrations." Currently, Allu Arjun is enjoying the success of 'Pushpa' and has already commenced the shooting of 'Pushpa 2'. 'Pushpa: The Rise', directed by Sukumar fared well at the box office and collected over Rs 300 crores worldwide.

Allu Arjun is known for his amazing masala entertainer films like 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', which is currently being remade in Bollywood as 'Shehzada', 'Sarrainodu', 'Arya', 'Arya 2' and many more. The actor enjoys a massive fan following. Recently the actor represented India globally as the grand Marshall in the India day parade in New York. (ANI)

