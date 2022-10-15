Left Menu

Ajay Devgn carries shovel in hand in new poster of Drishyam 2

Actor Ajay Devgn has taken his fans' curiosity level one notch higher with a new poster of 'Drishyam 2'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 16:16 IST
Ajay Devgn carries shovel in hand in new poster of Drishyam 2
Poster of Drishyam 2 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ajay Devgn has taken his fans' curiosity level one notch higher with a new poster of 'Drishyam 2'. On Saturday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared his new poster from the upcoming thriller.

In the poster, Ajay is seen in an intense look as he holds a shovel in his hand. "Sawaal yeh nahin ki aapki aakhon ke saamne kya hai; sawaal yeh hai ki aap dekh kya rahe hain.#Drishyam2. Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022.@tabutiful #AkshayeKhanna @shriya_saran1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta #MrunalJadhav @abhishekpathakk #BhushanKumar @kumarmangatpathak," he captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Can't wait for the film." "Sequel looks so interesting. Super excited," another one wrote.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50. Ajay's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022