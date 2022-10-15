Left Menu

Neena Gupta's first look poster from Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' unveiled

Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Uunchai,' on Saturday unveiled the first look poster of Neena Gupta's character.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 18:00 IST
Neena Gupta's first look poster from Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' unveiled
Neena Gupta (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Uunchai,' on Saturday unveiled the first look poster of Neena Gupta's character. Taking to Instagram, Neena shared her first look poster which she captioned, "This one is to dreaming big and making it happen. My first with Rajshri Productions. Meet me as Shabina Siddiqui in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj Barjatya, #Uunchai is special."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjuUChwL5ex/ The 'Badhaai Ho' actor's character is introduced as Shabina Siddique.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. 'Uunchai' is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Previously makers unveiled the first-look posters of Amitabh, Anupam and Boman Irani. The film marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Makers are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film on October 18, 2022. Neena was recently seen in director Vikas Behl's film 'Goodbye' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. The film received positive responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an upcoming film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' alongside Anupam Kher and Jugal Hansraj. The movie will be directed by Ajayan Venugopalan under the banner UFI Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. Ajayan is an Indian screenwriter, and film director who has written and directed the acclaimed Malayalam television sitcom 'Akkara Kazhchakal'. This popular TV series was followed by a movie of the same name. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022