Salman Khan sets 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' for Eid 2023, 'Tiger 3' postponed to next Diwali

Lets celebrate Eid, Diwali with KBKJ and Tiger3... Salman tweeted.Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was earlier reportedly titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey.Salman had officially announced the movie in August when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 18:08 IST
Salman Khan sets 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' for Eid 2023, 'Tiger 3' postponed to next Diwali
Salman Khan Image Credit: IANS
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced the release dates for his next two films -- ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'' and ''Tiger 3''.

The actor said ''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'' will hit the theatres countrywide on Eid 2023, followed by the third part of the ''Tiger'' franchise on Diwali same year.

''Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let's celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3...'' Salman tweeted.

''Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'', which was earlier reportedly titled ''Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'', is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as ''Housefull 4'' and ''Bachchhan Paandey''.

Salman had officially announced the movie in August when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry. It will also feature Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.

The movie is produced by Salman's production banner Salman Khan Films.

Earlier in the day, Yash Raj Films (YRF) set spy thriller ''Tiger 3'' for Diwali 2023.

Also starring Katrina Kaif, the film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 21, 2023 on the occasion of Eid.

YRF took to its official Twitter page to share the new release date of the much-awaited action movie.

''Diwali 2023, Tiger will roar! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,'' the production house said in the tweet.

Maneesh Sharma, best known for YRF titles ''Fan'' and ''Band Baaja Baaraat'', serves as a director on ''Tiger 3''.

''Ek Tha Tiger'', the first movie in the franchise was released in 2012. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie revolved around the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger (Khan) who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya (Kaif) during an investigation.

The success of the first film spawned into a franchise, in which ''Tiger Zinda Hai'' (2017) was the follow-up. Based on true events, the Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed sequel saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

