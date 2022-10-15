Left Menu

Second edition of ASEAN-India artists' camp host participants from 9 countries

The ongoing nine-day camp, organised with the aim to connect ASEAN countries and India through art and culture, is hosting artists from Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam. Enhancing people-to-people and cultural connect between India and ASEAN forms an integral part of current ASEAN-India engagements.

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 15-10-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 18:09 IST
Second edition of ASEAN-India artists' camp host participants from 9 countries
  • Country:
  • India

To celebrate the 30 years of ASEAN-India relations, the Ministry of External Affairs, in collaboration with cultural organisation Seher, is organising the second edition of ASEAN-India artists' camp in Udaipur. The ongoing nine-day camp, organised with the aim to connect ASEAN countries and India through art and culture, is hosting artists from Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam. During their stay, the artists will engage in interactions and panel discussions on various topics as well as work on their creations. ''Enhancing people-to-people and cultural connect between India and ASEAN forms an integral part of current ASEAN-India engagements. The artists camp intends to take forward the tradition of creative exchange between India and ASEAN, while acting as a conduit to enhance understanding between our two peoples,'' said Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) MEA in a statement.

The camp comprises multiple interdisciplinary activities for the visiting artists giving them exposure to other forms of arts and traditions from India, including lecture demonstrations, seminars, discussions and multiple educational visits.

There are 10 artists from ASEAN countries participating in the camp, including Samrit Keo from Cambodia, Eddy Sulistyo from Indonesia, Melissa Abuga from the Philippines, Aye Myat Soe from Myanmar, Nabil Fikri Bin Haronli from Brunei Darussalam, Sone Khounpaseuth from the Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR), and Edroger Rosili Malaysia.

Sonika Agarwal, Japani Shyam, Nupur Kundu, Laishram Meena Devi, Anjum Khan, Nin Taneja, and Vanita Gupta are among the Indian participants.

It will come to a close on October 19, when the artworks will be exhibited at the Taj Aravali Resort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022