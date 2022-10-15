Left Menu

'Dil De Diya' remake version from 'Thank God' to be out soon

Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Thank God' on Saturday, unveiled the motion poster of the new song 'Dil De Diya'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 20:37 IST
Sidharth Malhotra (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Thank God' on Saturday, unveiled the motion poster of the new song 'Dil De Diya'. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared the motion poster on his stories along with some vocals of the song playing in the background.

Sung by Anand Raaj Anand, and lyrics from Rashmi Virag and Sameer the song will be out on October 17, 2022. The song is an official remake of the song 'Dil De Diya' from the comedy film 'Masti' which featured Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Ajay Devgn, Genelia D'souza and Amrita Rao in the lead roles.

Helmed by Indra Kumar 'Thank God' is a comedy film which stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

'Thank God' will be facing a big bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez's next action-adventure film 'Ram Setu'. Apart from 'Thank God', Sidharth will be also seen in an upcoming spy-thriller film 'Mission Majnu' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and in an action thriller film 'Yodha' opposite Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Ajay, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming thriller film 'Drishyam 2', his next directorial 'Bholaa', an untitled film with director Neeraj Pandey and Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan'.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

