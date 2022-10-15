Left Menu

Salman Khan's special Eidi to fans in 2023 with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Saturday, announced the new release date of his upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 21:19 IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Saturday, announced the new release date of his upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Taking to Instagram, Salman unveiled the new poster of the film which he captioned, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let's celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cju8oWsL7vU/ Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is now slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Previously 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was speculated to release in 2022 end. On Saturday, the 'Sultan' actor also announced the new release date of his next action thriller film 'Tiger 3' which was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023, and will now be releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

With this, the 'Tubelight' actor has now already booked two big festivals for the release of his next two biggies, which is definitely not less than a treat for all his fans. Soon after Salman dropped the new poster of the film, fans swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"EAST OR WEST APNE SALMAN KHAN BHAI BEST," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Sabki shaan apne bajrangi bhaijaan."

Meanwhile, Salman will be also seen in 'Kick 2' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. (ANI)

