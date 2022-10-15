Left Menu

'Teri ho gayi' song from 'Tara vs Bilal' out

After unveiling the trailer of 'Tara vs Bilal', the makers have now released 'Teri ho gayi' song from the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 22:40 IST
'Teri ho gayi' song from 'Tara vs Bilal' out
Poster of Tara vs bilal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After unveiling the trailer of 'Tara vs Bilal', the makers have now released 'Teri ho gayi' song from the film. The soulful song is sung by master Saleem and Faridkot and the lyrics are penned by Manan Bhardwaj. It depicts the beautiful relationship between Tara ( Sonia Rathee) and Bilal ( Harshvardhan Rane) and their realisation of love for each other amidst the chaos of life.

Speaking about the film Harshvardhan Rane said, "After my debut film, people on social media have been requesting film makers to cast me in a romantic film again, i am so grateful to Bhushan sir and John Sir for giving the audience a film full of sweet romance after a long long time". Sonia expressed, "Tara is a character very close to my heart. It was a blast working with Harshvardhan and the entire team. We've had so many fun moments on the same and it felt like an adventure. I hope the audiences enjoy our film as much as we've enjoyed the making of it."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and John Abraham and directed by Samar Iqbal, the film is set to release on 28th October 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022