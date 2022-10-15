Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah's 'Doctor G' mints Rs 3.87 crore on Day 1

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' has raked in Rs 3.87 crore at box office on day one of the release, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Updated: 15-10-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 23:22 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' has raked in Rs 3.87 crore at box office on day one of the release, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Despite low pre-release buzz, #DoctorG puts up a decent total on Day 1... National chains fare better, while mass pockets are extremely dull... Has scope for improvement on Day 2 and 3... Needs that push for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 3.87 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

Doctor G is a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in a medical campus and is a compelling and hilarious look at a male gynaecologist surviving an otherwise female-dominated world. Ayushmann plays the role of Dr Uday Gupta. On playing the role of a male gynaecologist, Ayushmann said, "I wanted to be a doctor in life, nobody knows about it. I tried Physics, chemistry, and bio in the 11th and 12th. I have even given PMT exams, CBSE PMT Karnataka CET, all these exams I had gone through the drill. Not in real life, but at least I become a doctor in the film."

Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh are also a part of the film, which was released on Friday. It is helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap. (ANI)

