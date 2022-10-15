Uganda introduces raft of measures to halt spread of Ebola: president

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday the government was implementing an overnight curfew, closing places of worship and entertainment, and prohibiting movement into and out of two districts affected by Ebola for 21 days.

Museveni said 19 people have died since the east African nation announced the outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic fever on Sept. 20.

