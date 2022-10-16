Entertainment News Roundup: 'She Said' movie highlights the women who took on Harvey Weinstein; BTS holds free concert to support S.Korea's bid to host World Expo and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'She Said' movie highlights the women who took on Harvey Weinstein

Actors Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as the award-winning journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal in the new film "She Said," which premiered at the London Film Festival on Friday. The movie is based on the 2019 book of the same name about the New York Times investigation into claims of sexual misconduct by Weinstein, then one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood. Mulligan and Kazan play Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who wrote the book and won Pulitzer Prizes for their reporting.

BTS holds free concert to support S.Korea's bid to host World Expo

K-pop boy band BTS reunited on Saturday for a concert in Busan in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the southern port city. The free concert -- Titled 'BTS in BUSAN' -- drew an audience of about 52,000 people to a stadium, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

Robbie Coltrane, the larger-than-life Scottish actor who played the beloved half-giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on Friday at the age of 72, his agent said. Coltrane's more than four-decade-long career ranged from roles in the James Bond films "GoldenEye" and "The World Is Not Enough" to the lead in the 1990s British TV series "Cracker", as criminal psychologist Dr. Edward 'Fitz' Fitzgerald.

Mattel celebrates Tina Turner with Barbie creation

Toy company Mattel is honoring Tina Turner on the 40th anniversary of her hit song "What's Love Got To Do With It" with a Barbie doll created in her likeness. The doll, which is part of their Barbie Signature Music Series, is wearing an outfit inspired by the music video for the song - a black mini dress paired with a denim jacket and her signature hairstyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)