Model Arry Dabas heading to Hollywood, in talks for indie short films

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 16-10-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 12:46 IST
Arry Dabas, winner of Mr India 2012 pageant, says he is in talks with a Los Angeles-based production banner for indie short films as he takes to acting after 15 years of modelling.

The projects will be shot in the US, Canada and Germany, and will travel to major film festivals, said Dabas, who has modelled in 22 countries at various exhibitions.

''I am in talks with an LA production house in Hollywood for roles in independent short films,'' the model told PTI after a ramp walk at a fashion show in Singapore on Saturday.

Dabas also wants to raise awareness about the importance of khadi and handlooms among younger generations.

Khadi is a natural and protective material, he added.

Dabas led a 20-model appearance at the ''Handlooms@75: Celebrating the Fabric of Freedom'' which was organised by Prasad Bidapa Associates at the invitation of the High Commissioner of India to Singapore, P Kumaran.

The event is part of fashion designer Bidapa's Indian fabric promotion exhibition that will be held in Japan and South Korea next. The exhibition was recently held in the Middle East.

