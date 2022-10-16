New UK finance minister vows to show markets he can fix budget
New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday he would show investors that he will repair the country's public finances after the original economic plans of Prime Minister Liz Truss triggered a bond market rout. "No government can control the markets. No Chancellor should seek to do that," Hunt told BBC television.
"No government can control the markets. No Chancellor should seek to do that," Hunt told BBC television. "There is one thing we can do and that's what I'm going to do, which is to show the markets, the world, indeed people watching at home, that we can properly account for every penny of our tax and spending plans."
