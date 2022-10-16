Left Menu

New UK finance minister vows to show markets he can fix budget

New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday he would show investors that he will repair the country's public finances after the original economic plans of Prime Minister Liz Truss triggered a bond market rout. "No government can control the markets. No Chancellor should seek to do that," Hunt told BBC television.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 13:52 IST
New UK finance minister vows to show markets he can fix budget
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday he would show investors that he will repair the country's public finances after the original economic plans of Prime Minister Liz Truss triggered a bond market rout.

"No government can control the markets. No Chancellor should seek to do that," Hunt told BBC television. "There is one thing we can do and that's what I'm going to do, which is to show the markets, the world, indeed people watching at home, that we can properly account for every penny of our tax and spending plans."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022