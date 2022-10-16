Laura Dern still hoping for 'Big Little Lies' season three: It might just come true

Left Menu

Oscar winner Laura Dern says she hasn't lost hope for the third season of her critically-acclaimed HBO show ''Big Little Lies''.

Created by David E Kelley, the HBO series featured Dern alongside Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley.

At the 2023 Spring-Summer Ralph Lauren fashion show, Dern told ETOnline that she would “love nothing more” than to reunite for a third season.

''I mean, we would all love nothing more, we’re like family, just very lucky,” the 55-year-old actor said.

''I say, let’s hold out hope. Let’s keep asking, it might just come true,'' she added.

The first season of ''Big Little Lies'', which debuted in 2017, was based on Moriarty's novel of the same name. The second season came out in 2019.

The show follows five women in Monterey, California who become embroiled in a murder investigation.

In October 2020, Kidman had revealed that the third season's story was being ''concocted'' by the writers.

''There's a story being concocted. Liane Moriarty is working on a book. Our group of women all want to do it. It's more the kernel of ideas that just need to be solidified,'' the actor had said.

