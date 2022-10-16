Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' earns Rs 5 crore on day two

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 15:45 IST
date 2022-10-16
Campus comedy-drama ''Doctor G'' has amassed over Rs 5 crore on the second day of its release, the makers announced on Sunday.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, the film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

In an Instagram post, production house Junglee Pictures said the film has so far raised Rs 9.09 crore nett at the box office -- Rs 3.87 crore on Friday and Rs 5.22 crore on Saturday.

''We just can't stop our hearts from doing all (love) as #DoctorG crossed 9.09 Cr in just 2 days! Thank you for making our weekend this great! Keep the love coming in and don't miss #DoctorGInCinemas now!'' the post read.

''Doctor G'' is co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Kashyap.

Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the film also stars Shefali Shah in a guest appearance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

