'Contamination': Author Richa Lakhera explores supernatural fantasy genre with her latest book

After bestselling books like ''Item Girl'' and ''Garbage Beat'', author Richa Lakhera is back with an intense and gripping tale of the supernatural and horror with a female combatant set in the current times.

''Contamination'', published by OM Books International, is touted to be a departure from the divorced from reality supernatural story template of a fantasy novel.

The book's chief protagonist Amba's journey is the classic hero's journey -- from ordeals and struggle to making allies and enemies, to seeking supernatural aid and finally crossing the threshold towards resurrection and resolution.

'''Contamination' is a realm of supernatural powers in a contemporary setting with mythological creatures, dark forces and their phantasmic-Astras (weapons). It pits modern evil against ancient powers,'' said the author in a statement.

''It also explores brother-sister strained relationships, and the power play between the genders, relation with her mentors, envy, pride,lust, greed, coward to courage, faith, and kindness—and it is about the transformative power of forgiveness,'' she added.

Her previous books include ''Item Girl'', a crime novel, and ''Garbage Beat'', a satire on the Indian entertainment industry.

According to the publishing house, the book is a welcome addition to the supernatural genre, and the action, often over-the-top, is ''very visual'' and has the potential for a ''visual adaptation''.

The book has got endorsement from the likes of celebrated actor Manoj Bajpayee and acclaimed British playwright-author Farrukh Dhondy.

''The novel 'Contamination' is brilliant. Standout. Richa Lakhera writes vividly of the wicked,'' wrote Bajpayee in his praise for the book.

It is currently available for sale across offline and online stores.

